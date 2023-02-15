Does the Garmin vívomove Trend have wireless charging? Best answer: Yes! The Garmin Vivomove Trend hybrid smartwatch allows for wireless charging with compatible Qi-certified wireless charging pads. A wireless charging pad is not included, but if you already have one at home or the office that you use for other wireless charging-enabled devices, like a smartphone and true wireless earbuds, you can use it for this smartwatch as well. Or if you happen upon a Qi wireless charging surface while out and about and want to buy one for your home, rest assured it will be able to charge this smartwatch along with your other devices.

What is the Garmin Vivomove Trend?

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Garmin Vivomove Trend is one of the brand’s latest hybrid smartwatches, joining previously announced ones like the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It features an analog design but with modern, smart digital features included. This allows you to track health, fitness, and wellness stats, receive smartphone notifications and even pay for items right from your wrist at compatible terminals and stores using Garmin Pay. Yet it still looks like a standard analog wristwatch.

The battery in the Garmin Vivomove Trend lasts for up to five days per charge, but it’s simple to recharge: plop the smartwatch onto a wireless charging pad while you’re at the office, at home, or even in the car, and recharge it when needed.

Once the watch is ready to go with a charge, you can see the watch's hands move as time flies by. But there’s a hidden secret: you touch the screen and the hands will dynamically move away to reveal all the smart features, like notifications for incoming messages and calls, social media updates, calendar appointments, and more.

Paired with either Android or iPhone, the Garmin Vivomove Trend even has safety and tracking features that will send your live location, when available, to chosen contracts. This is yet another reason you’ll want to keep it fully powered at all times.

Available in sleek and stylish colors, including Slate/Black, Peach Gold/Ivory, Cream Gold/French Gray, and Silver/Mist Gray, the Garmin Vivomove Trend hybrid smartwatch is as suitable for everyday wear as it is for formal occasions or even to wear while working out. The stainless-steel bezel is complemented by the domed glass and comfortable silicone band.

Introduced in early February 2023, the Garmin Vivomove Trend is bound to soon rank among the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy. And the wireless charging capabilities are just one of the many cool features of this new smartwatch.