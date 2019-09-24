This announcement was sort of expected. Publisher Annapurna Interactive tweeted a tease on Monday. It didn't say anything about the game exactly, but check out those emojis. The hat look familiar?

During PlayStation's State of Play, it was announced that the game will be hitting the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms in Dec. 2019.

Wattam, the new game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi, has been in development since at least 2015. On Tuesday, we learned that it's finally getting a release.

thought we were done with the announcements/reveals/releases? got another one on the way soon 🎩💣💚

The game, like Katamari, has an infectiously cheerful and colorful art style. As you can see from the gameplay video above, it involves making friends. According to the Funomena website, the green blob with the top hat can make friends with over 100 characters, from other blobs to trees to toilets. The game takes place through all four seasons — Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter — and has you solving puzzles and exploring. You can play solo or in co-op mode, so you can play with real-life friends, too!

This is definitely a big deal for fans of Takahashi. The last game the developer worked on was ALPHABET in 2016, which is a game you can find at festivals rather than play in the comfort of your home. Wattam has been in development for a number of years — the first teaser hit in 2014 — so to see this game finally getting a release is tremendous.

Will you be checking out the game? Pre-orders aren't available online yet, but we'll be sure to update you when they are.