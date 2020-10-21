What you need to know
- Vivo is entering the UK and European smartphone markets with the X51 5G.
- The Vivo X51 5G is a rebranded version of the X50 that the company launched in China earlier this year.
- It will go on sale in the UK from October 29 for £749.
Vivo, which is one of the four major smartphone brands owned by BBK Electronics, has finally entered the UK and European markets (via The Verge). OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme, which are Vivo's sister brands, already have a strong presence in the old continent.
The first phone that Vivo is launching in the UK and Europe is the X51 5G, which is just a rebranded version of the X50 that it announced in China in June this year. The phone's most impressive feature is its gimbal-like stabilization. Unlike the X50 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 865 processor, the X51 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset.
It has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP depth sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Vivo X51 5G will be available to purchase in the UK from October 27 for £749 ($972). Apart from the UK, the X51 5G will soon be available in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain, too. However, Vivo hasn't announced pricing for other European markets yet. Vivo will also be launching the Y70, Y20s, and Y11s phones in Europe soon.
