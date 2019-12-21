The US Navy has banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, stating that any users who do not remove the app will not de granted access to the Navy Marine Corps Intranet.

As reported by Reuters, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland said the move was part of an effort to "address existing and emerging threats." No further information was given as to what danger the app presents. TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny recently because of its ties to China.

