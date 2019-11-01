The U.S. government is seemingly growing more suspicions of Chinese companies, as it has put yet another Chinese tech giant in its crosshairs, citing national security concerns: TikTok. The social media app has become increasingly more popular among teens and tweens in the U.S., though you'd never know the company behind it, ByteDance, is actually Chinese.

And that heritage is starting to land the 'new Vine' in trouble, as the Trump administration launches a probe into the firm's $1 billion acquisition of Musical.ly, a full two years after the transaction took place in November 2017, reports Reuters.

Alongside this, various U.S. officials have raised questions about claims of content censorship by TikTok, some of which our Russell Holly discussed earlier this week. Concerns about where American users' data is stored also fuelled calls for an investigation in recent weeks. TikTok says the data is stored within the U.S. itself. But critics of the company have pointed out that its parent company, ByteDance, abides by Chinese law, which some say requires companies to enable the Chinese government to have full access to data if so requested — a charge that's also been leveled against Huawei in its ongoing struggles with the U.S. government.

TikTok for its part is, as expected, pledging full support to any investigations: