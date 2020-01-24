Sometimes simple is better. Take your wireless carrier, for example.

Have you ever looked at your phone bill? I mean really, really took a good, hard look at it?

How much data are you using? Do you actually talk to people on the phone? If you wanted, could you change your plan on the fly? Truth is, almost everyone has most likely been with their current carrier for years and never paid attention to how much (or how little) connectivity they use. We're paying for the privilege of not having to check by getting an unlimited plan.

How much is that costing us? On average Americans pay more than $70/month on their phone bill when in reality they don't actually need all that unlimited talk, text or data. By switching to a smarter plan that better fits their needs most users can save over $800/yr per line on their phone bills.

Once you get over the shock, turn your attention to US Mobile.

If you're like most, you're probably overpaying for an unlimited data plan. And if everyone in your family also has an unlimited plan, your phone bill is giving your car payment a run for its money.

Stop overpaying! Times have changed, and today there's no reason to shell out a Benjamin or two each month to your wireless carrier. You deserve better. You work hard for your money.

US Mobile is a relaxed carrier that takes the stress out of your budget and puts the savings back in your pocket. Don't need unlimited? Cool! US Mobile lets you pick and choose from a massive buffet of options so they can deliver only what you (and everyone else in your family) needs. And then, they design a customized plan just for you.

And if you need more data, even mid-month, you can make adjustments. You can add Top Ups to refill your talk, text and/or data balance with a few taps in the US Mobile app or just by texting them what you'd like to add. You can even data for devices like your smartwatch, your car, or grandpa's tablet. It's that simple.

Regarding US Mobile's network, you'll get the same speed and the same exceptional network coverage you already have. They're not allowed to say it, but US Mobile operates on Verizon and T-Mobile. The difference is in the details — namely, your bill. Check out their nifty savings calculator.

And if you want to go unlimited, you can do that too.

US Mobile's unlimited plan comes with a ton of data, fast speed, and up to 10 GB of high-speed 4G LTE international roaming. You could pay $10 more to get their uncapped Ludicrous speeds with Hotspot data, but you can pretty much do everything with their fast speeds. You can even stream Netflix in HD with US Mobile's Fast speeds. So if you prefer not thinking about your phone even though it's really easy with US Mobile's you can opt for their unlimited plans are one of the best deals out there right now.

AND, their unlimited plans comes with customizable perks. It's the first of it's kind where you pick the perk you want. Other carriers offer just one, and don't let you choose which ones you can get. Essentially, for every second, third and fourth unlimited lines you can choose 1,2, or 3 perks that you want covered by them. They have 10+ subscriptions like Disney+ (w/Hulu &ESPN+) , Netflix, Spotify Family, PS Plus and more on them. You can essentially get all your entertainment subscriptions covered by US Mobile.

US Mobile has a 14 day risk-free trial so go ahead and give them a shot. You can try it our for free as well with this promo code. Android Central readers can get the Starter Kit and $15 off their first month with the promo ANC6USM.