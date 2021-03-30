When I reviewed the UniFi Dream Machine (UDM) back in 2019, I called it one of the best consumer routers available in the market. Ubiquiti followed it up with the Alien router, which is a standout option if you want to switch to Wi-Fi 6.

A year ago, the company introduced the UniFi Dream Machine Pro, a rack-mountable version of UDM with beefier hardware and exciting new features. The UDM Pro comes with an 8-port switch with Gigabit ports, 10GbE SFP+ connectivity, integrated network video recorder via UniFi Protect, and you get a drive bay that lets you directly record and store footage from Ubiquiti's security cameras.

The UDM Pro has Ubiquiti's class-leading Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System, and thanks to the hardware upgrades, it now works without any noticeable hit on bandwidth — Ubiquiti says you should get up to 3.5Gbps with the feature enabled. The design means you can easily slot it into a rack, and the addition of NVR makes the UDM Pro a very interesting choice for prosumers.

The UDM Pro debuted in the U.S. for $379, and it is now available on Ubiquiti's Indian store for ₹41,299 ($560). The UDM Pro doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity, but there's good news on that front as Ubiquiti has launched its latest Wi-Fi 6 access points in India: UniFi 6 Long-Range and UniFi 6 Lite.

The former UniFi 6 LR up to 3.0Gbps throughput and has 4x4 MU-MIMO, and the UniFi 6 Lite goes up to 1.5Gbps and offers 2x2 MU-MIMO. The UniFi 6 LR is available in India for ₹18,932 ($255), with the UniFi 6 Lite debuting at ₹10,449 ($140).