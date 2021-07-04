A few days ago, Samsung gave us its first look at the new Wear platform during MWC, and despite it being one of the most anticipated events from this year's conference, we didn't actually see much of anything new during this teaser for next month's Unpacked event. It was confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first watch with the new unified platform, and we learned that Samsung's skin for the new platform will be called One UI Watch, which makes sense given that Samsung is trying to make it look and feel more like your Galaxy phone. However, when it came to seeing how the new platform would actually look and behave, we saw two gifs more than we saw at Google I/O. That's it. All the app examples were straight out of the Google I/O presentation, and the splash screen showing all the app icons and a couple of examples that looked like a shuffled version of the hero from Google I/O. We got to see what the top-level Settings menu will look like — exactly like One UI Settings on a phone — and we also saw the automatic app installation and maybe an Apple-esque bubble-tiled app drawer. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Are notifications going to look the same? We still don't know. How are Google Pay and Samsung Pay being handled this time? No se. We keep hearing that there's a new system for watch faces. Does that mean current watch faces won't work properly on the new system? Je sais pas. Hopefully, we get those answers in a month. Either way, I still know I'll be buying the Galaxy Watch (Active) 4 the instant it's available. And I'm not the only one, I'm sure. Even with all the uncertainty about what these new watches will look like or act like, it's undeniable that whatever comes will be a major improvement over the current best Android smartwatches on both Tizen and Wear OS. I like the Fossil Gen 5e that I reviewed earlier this year. However, I still wear my two-year-old Galaxy Watch Active most days because it's just more comfortable on my wrist, especially during sweaty days at Walt Disney World or at night while I toss and turn with medication-induced insomnia.

I can't really respond to notifications on my wrist because Bixby voice is slow and not as accurate, nor can I use any Google apps like Google Keep for grocery lists or Google Pay (so that I can put my Annual Pass on my wrist), but the feel of the Watch Active and the small size are just unbeatable. I cannot wait to see a Galaxy Watch that's this small but can use Assistant, Google Play apps, and Fitbit. For anyone who bought the Fossil Gen 5e in the last year — or really any Wear OS watch in the last year — shelling out for a new watch after spending $150 to $300 so recently stings. I don't blame them. I'd be pissed, too. Samsung, Fossil, and Mobvoi kept pushing out new watches, knowing that a new platform was debuting at Google I/O and arriving on watches this fall. So if you bought a Wear OS watch in the last year, you wasted your money. That's the long and short of it.

Ideally, you'd be able to recoup some of those costs by trading in your old watch when you go to buy the Galaxy Watch 4, Pixel Watch, or whatever new Wear platform watch you seek out this fall. But, unfortunately, the problem here is that while it's easy to trade-in phones, barely any trade-in programs take smartwatches. Source: Android Central This is some bullshit. Apple's trade-in program won't accept non-Apple smartwatches for anything but free recycling. Samsung's trade-in program only accepts Apple Watches and Samsung watches — and the trade-in values for its own watches are almost insulting. $100 for a Galaxy Watch 3? Really, guys?! But at least Samsung has something; Google, Fossil, and Mobvoi don't have trade-in programs for watches at all, though Fossil has had some limited-time events in the past where you could trade-in and trade up. Even on Amazon, the best you can do is sign up as a reseller to sell your old watch used, and good luck getting someone to buy a used smartwatch on the old platform once the new Wear is available this fall. Having robust trade-in deals would be a boon to everyone involved. Trade-ins could drive higher sales numbers for manufacturers, just as the ridiculously high trade-in promotion for the Galaxy S21 spurred many to upgrade this spring. Higher sales numbers and faster adoption rates would help Google in two ways as the co-manager of the new Wear platform: firstly, faster adoption rates and a larger initial pool of users would allow Google to collect more feedback and refine the new system early on before things get too entrenched, and a newer, larger pool of Wear users could help drive developers to create or re-formulate their apps for Wear.