Facebook's Android apps are still popular as TikTok tops global downloads

The list of the top non-game iOS and Android apps from April has been unveiled, providing some interesting insights about which apps most people are using on iPhones and the best Android phones. The list, provided by Sensor Tower, shows that the top app downloaded in April was TikTok with 59 million installs. It ranked first and second on iOS and Android, respectively, and just managing to beat out Facebook for the top global spot.

Meanwhile, Facebook's own apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, all managed top 10 spots on both mobile platforms. The Facebook app was the second most popular app globally, despite the company's ongoing legal troubles. According to Sensor Tower, India had the largest percentage of Facebook installs at 26%, followed by the U.S. with just 7%.

WhatsApp made the top five list on both mobile platforms, even as WhatsApp's controversial policy change approaches. This highlights just how important WhatsApp is as a communication tool around the world, especially thanks to the app's end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication, which are just some of the features that allow users to stay safe and secure on WhatsApp.

Telegram was also one of the top Android apps, which is not too surprising given its rise in popularity since WhatsApp announced its new policy. Other popular communication apps included Zoom and Google Meet, two of the best Best Teleconferencing Apps for Android.

One notable absence from the iOS list is Clubhouse, which is currently beta testing the Android app. The influence of Clubhouse's audio-only group chats has been seen across the industry as more apps like Facebook and Twitter develop their own versions on their respective platforms. Given the rise of these features on other platforms, it could have fueled a downtrend in daily active users.

