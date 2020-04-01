What you need to know
- Spotify users in India are now able to stream major artists from Warner Music.
- The streaming service launched in India without any Warner Music artists because of a legal battle with Warner India's publishing arm.
- Both organizations resolved the issue earlier this year, and Indian listeners can now stream from Warner's extensive roster of artists.
Spotify launched in India just over a year ago, and while it was a long-awaited debut, there was a problem. Spotify ran into licensing issues with Warner India's publishing arm, so the service debuted without any content from Warner's extensive roster.
The streaming service settled the issue by inking a licensing deal earlier this year, and now Spotify has announced that Indian listeners can access artists from Warner Music. It's a big deal, because Warner has a massive roster that includes the likes of Linkin Park, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Ed Sheeran, and more. From Spotify:
Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.
Anyway, what you need to know is that if you're using Spotify in India, you can access a much more comprehensive catalog of music. Considering Spotify Premium costs just ₹119 ($1.56) a month in India, that's a fantastic deal. The family plan is also just as enticing at just ₹179 ($2.35) a month.
Stream everything
Spotify has an unmatched recommendation engine, and with Warner Music's catalog going live in India, it is one of the best streaming services in the country. You can choose from a vast selection of international or local artists, stream on Chromecast-enabled devices, and download songs for offline use.
Daily Coronavirus updates: UN says COVID-19 threatens global stability
COVID-19 has already infected over 877,000 people globally and caused over 43,540 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Samsung banks on 50% buyback guarantee to boost Galaxy S20 sales
Samsung has launched a 50% guaranteed buy-back program to help boost sales of its flagship Galaxy S20 series phones in the U.S. The company will credit 50% of the phone’s full retail price to your payment account if you return it within 24 months.
These weather apps will help you decide if you should pack your umbrella
There are so many weather apps on the Google Play Store that it can be extremely tough finding the best one. But that's also the best part about having so many options as there is likely a weather app that is perfect for you and we have found the best to choose from.