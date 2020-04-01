Spotify launched in India just over a year ago, and while it was a long-awaited debut, there was a problem. Spotify ran into licensing issues with Warner India's publishing arm, so the service debuted without any content from Warner's extensive roster.

The streaming service settled the issue by inking a licensing deal earlier this year, and now Spotify has announced that Indian listeners can access artists from Warner Music. It's a big deal, because Warner has a massive roster that includes the likes of Linkin Park, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Ed Sheeran, and more. From Spotify:

Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.

Anyway, what you need to know is that if you're using Spotify in India, you can access a much more comprehensive catalog of music. Considering Spotify Premium costs just ₹119 ($1.56) a month in India, that's a fantastic deal. The family plan is also just as enticing at just ₹179 ($2.35) a month.