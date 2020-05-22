Best answer: Yes, as long as you have a Kaspersky security solution, you should be using the extension. It provides additional information to keep you safe while browsing the web.
- Get the whole security package: Kaspersky Total Security 2020 (From $50/year at Kaspersky)
- Get the extension for free: Kaspersky Security Cloud - Free (Free at Kaspersky)
Included with Kaspersky
Many people have become adept at identifying threats online, whether it's a sketchy website or a suspicious download. Of course, the people that would take advantage of you or your information are learning and adapting as well. The Kaspersky Protection Chrome extension can directly monitor the sites and links open in Google Chrome while you browse and can flag known threats. This extra information remains unobtrusive and provides great additional information.
The extension can also look for problems on sites and block things like keyloggers, phishing attempts, and even block advertising banners. The best feature is a simple red flag placed by links that aren't trustworthy, allowing you to browse normally with all the information you need to do it safely.
To use this extension, you'll need one of Kaspersky's security solutions. Luckily, this includes the free Security Cloud software so if you don't want to pay anything, you don't have to. Not everyone will be stoked about an always-connected program installed on their PC but it's worth keeping in mind this setup can more quickly react to new threats.
If you've paid for Kaspersky, you will need one of the following products to use the extension.
- Kaspersky Anti-Virus 2020
- Kaspersky Internet Security 2020
- Kaspersky Total Security 2020
- Kaspersky Small Office Security 7
- Kaspersky Security Cloud 3
- Kaspersky Free 2020
You can also get the extension on most other browsers including Microsoft Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Chromium, and Mozilla Firefox. You can enable these features through the settings menu on your Kaspersky software.
Our pick
Kaspersky Total Security 2020
Upgrade your PC security while improving privacy
Kaspersky's Internet Security package has a great balance of features including privacy features that block webcam hijacks and phishing. Great virus protection is also packed in.
