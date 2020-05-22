Best answer: Yes, as long as you have a Kaspersky security solution, you should be using the extension. It provides additional information to keep you safe while browsing the web.

Included with Kaspersky

Many people have become adept at identifying threats online, whether it's a sketchy website or a suspicious download. Of course, the people that would take advantage of you or your information are learning and adapting as well. The Kaspersky Protection Chrome extension can directly monitor the sites and links open in Google Chrome while you browse and can flag known threats. This extra information remains unobtrusive and provides great additional information.

The extension can also look for problems on sites and block things like keyloggers, phishing attempts, and even block advertising banners. The best feature is a simple red flag placed by links that aren't trustworthy, allowing you to browse normally with all the information you need to do it safely.