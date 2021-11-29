Cyber Monday might almost be over, but there's still some great Disney Plus deals to be had and you can save a rather handsome $84 when you sign up today. Disney Plus has been getting better and better since launch and has never had more content and new shows and movies are being added all the time. Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and more are all included.

First up, our favorite Disney Plus bundle throws in Hulu, and ESPN Plus as well for $13.99 a month. If Hulu and ESPN aren't your thing then you might prefer the cross-promo with Amazon where you get six months of Disney Plus for free when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited at $7.99 a month.

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ | $13.99 a month If you were to subscribe to these three services individually it would cost you an extra $84 a year. Better yet, this is a rolling monthly contract, so you're free to leave at any time. Hulu is packed with content more suited to the grown-ups in the house, and ESPN+ gets plenty of live sports along with a range of sporting documentaries to enjoy. The discount means you're effectively only paying for two of the three services. $13.99 a month at Disney+ 6 months of Disney Plus for free If you're interested in checking out Amazon Music Unlimited - think of it as Amazon's version of Spotify, so it's especially handy with an Alexa speaker, although so is Spotify to be fair - then this is a very tempting offer as new subscribers will get six months of Disney Plus bundled in for free on top of the $6.99 monthly price. After the six months are up, you'll pay the usual $7.99 a month for Disney Plus. You are free to drop out at any time though; you're not obliged to pay for six months at all. Certainly an attractive deal if you want the music, otherwise, we'd take the other bundle for a spin instead. $6.99 a month for Amazon Music Disney Plus + Star | £7.99 a month We've not seen a proper discount land in the UK today, but on the plus side, you might want to sign up anyway. Unlike the US, Disney Plus in the UK recently got an upgrade via the free inclusion of Star. This extra "channel" is a bit like Hulu in the US as it provides plenty of content aimed at more mature audiences. It's packed with movies, TV shows, and Fox content like 24, Family Guy, and more. £7.99 a month at Disney+

Disney Plus isn't the only service after your attention on Cyber Monday. We've also covered the latest, rather crazy Black Friday Hulu deal where monthly subs are cut to 99 cents a month for a year. You can also get a whole month of Paramount Plus for free. We're just waiting for something to pop over on HBO Max now.