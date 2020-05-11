Roborock has been making a name for itself in the robotic vacuum market, but it's on a non-stop mission to keep doing more. In addition to its recent introduction of the Roborock S6 MaxV and S6 Pure, the company is launching the H6, a stick vacuum ready to clean every inch of the house and then some. The Robock H6 looks to compete with some of the best stick vacuums on that market by combining high performance with thoughtful features and helpful extras. The vacuum includes many attachments that make it capable of cleaning all around the home and has powered brushes that can take it even further.

A superior clean Roborock H6 Lightweight without sacrificing power or longevity The Roborock H6 is impossibly light for how much power is packed under the hood. With a battery that lasts 90 minutes and suction power on-par with a traditional vacuum cleaner, it's something no home can go without. $449 at Roborock

At the heart of the Roborock H6 is a powerful vacuum. The motor is capable of generating 150AW of suction power, which is enough to suck up small particles and even pull mites out of furniture. Inside the vacuum, a series of filters will capture the debris, trapping particles as small as 0.3 microns, so it's not just your house that's clean but also the air inside of it. All that power comes from a Lithium-Ion Polymer battery, the first of its kind in a stick vacuum. With that battery, the H6 can run for up to 90 minutes on its Eco mode, letting you tackle light cleaning all around the house. Or, you can run the vacuum at maximum power for up to 10 minutes of heavy-duty cleaning.