This week, CES 2022 is in full swing with several different tech companies showcasing their latest devices and gizmos. As part of this, Roborock has revealed its latest robot vacuum , the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which promises to offer a convenient cleaning experience like no other.

Founder and CEO of Roborock, Richard Chang, is seeking to create a cleaning experience that requires little to no interaction from customers.

"We are... giving our customers an even more hands-off solution, one that requires minimum interactions with the device. That means building a vacuum that can identify and adapt to items in its path, including carpets and obstacles, while also emptying and maintaining itself whenever necessary. With the S7 MaxV Ultra, customers are taking a step closer toward true autonomy in floor cleaning." - Richard Chang

Based on what the S7 MaxV Ultra can do, it looks like Robock is going to deliver on that hands-off cleaning solution with a truly convenient robot vacuum. Buyers won't have to worry about cleaning the mop, refilling the vacuum's water tank, or emptying the vacuum's dustbin. Instead, they will only need to check on the dock every few weeks to replace the dust bag and refill the water container so the vacuum can continue running smoothly on its own.

That's because the S7 MaxV Ultra not only has object detection but also comes with a dock that includes both an auto-emptying station for the dustbin as well as a mop-cleaning and water tank refilling station. That way, the vacuum can be washed, emptied, and refilled automatically during and after cleaning. Since the vacuum also includes the VibraRise system, it automatically lifts the mop when on carpet, so you don't have to remove or install the mop for separate mopping sessions.

Much like the Roborock S6 MaxV that came before it, the S7 MaxV Ultra features object detection, which is made possible through a set of cameras and ReactiveAI 2.0 technology. This allows the unit to identify objects on the ground like furniture, shoes, and toys - thus better avoiding them. It even marks these items on the in-app map with an icon so you can check on your cleaning and know what happened whether you're home or away.

As with any Roborock vacuum, the S7 MaxV Ultra always outlines a room and then cleans in orderly back and forth rows for perfect vacuum lines. It also creates a 3D map of your home and can be taught to clean or avoid specific areas. Adjust the suction to better clean everything from hard floors to mid-pile carpets and rugs.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra also sells separately if you simply want to get the vacuum without the smart dock. The bundle has an MSRP of $1399.99 while the vacuum alone has an MSRP of $859.99. This robot vacuum will be available to purchase in North America sometime in early Q2.