During Amazon's September hardware event, the company touched on its popular Ring service, which encompasses both home security cameras and neighborhood crime reporting — the latter of which has stirred up quite a bit of controversy over the years.

Among its many announcements today, Amazon confirmed that Ring will soon offer end-to-end encryption for users' video feeds from their smart doorbells and security cameras. Rolling out by the end of the year, this encryption service will be a free opt-in feature for Ring users that requires a security key stored locally on-device before video feeds can be accessed.