That's too many steps for something that should be simple. If computer users can just hit Ctrl+P to print, Android users should have a simple option, too. That's what the HP ENVY 6055 and HP ENVY Pro 6455 provide.

With a basic printer, the process of printing from your smartphone might look something like this: You open a document on your phone. You save it onto your phone. You email that file to yourself. You open the email on your computer. You print the document off from the computer.

Let's be real: printing from a smartphone is a fuss. We use our smartphones for everything. They're incredibly capable, and can even help us get plenty of work done. But, now and then, it always comes back to printing, and then the fuss begins all over. That's something the HP ENVY 6000 Series solves.

The HP ENVY 6055 All-in-One doesn't need a computer to use, as a Wi-Fi connection will let you print, copy, and scan with only your smartphone in control.

The HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One offers all the capabilities of the ENVY 6055 but adds on a handy auto document feeder and offers two years of free mobile fax service.

These printers don't bother with USB, though it is an option. Instead, they're focused on the same 802.11ac wireless connection so many of your devices use. They can connect to your in-home Wi-Fi network for completely wireless functionality. If Bluetooth is more your style, they have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well. HP offers the HP Smart app for your phone to make working with the printer a breeze.

In fact, the HP ENVY 6000 series is designed so well for use with mobile, you can use your phone to set it up and manage all of its features. The HP Smart app lets you use your phone to tell it to print, scan, copy, check ink levels, and more.

So, in a smartphone-first era, it should be no surprise that the HP ENVY 6055 and ENVY Pro 6455 will let you take your computer out of the equation when you need to print.

If you need to print a 100-page document with text on both sides of the page, you can do it right from your phone on the HP ENVY 6000 Series. You can turn the colorful images you take on your phone's camera into large, detailed photos using HP Photo Paper. You can print a form, fill it out by hand, and then scan it back to your phone as a PDF. With the auto document feeder on the ENVY Pro 6455, you can even quickly scan 35-page documents and deliver them to your phone. And, thanks to the printer's internet connection, you can do all of this from almost anywhere in the world.

So, if you want to streamline your printing experience with a capable all-in-one printer, be sure to check out the HP ENVY 6055 and ENVY Pro 6455.