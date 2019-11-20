The Realme X2 Pro is now official in India, and the phone is packed with features. The X2 Pro is now the most affordable device to feature a 90Hz AMOLED panel, and you also get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.
Then there's a 4000mAh battery with 50W wired charging, a quad camera array at the back with a 64MP camera joined by a zoom shooter that delivers 20x hybrid zoom, and the 3.5mm jack is also intact. Here's the full hardware breakdown:
|Category
|Realme X2 Pro
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 Pie
ColorOS 6.1
|Display
|6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED
2400x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 855+
1 x 2.96GHz Kryo 485
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 485
Adreno 640
7nm
|RAM
|6GB/8GB/12GB
LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
UFS3.0
|MicroSD slot
|No
|Rear camera 1
|64MP, f/1.8, 0.8um
4K at 60fps
|Rear camera 2
|13MP, f/2.5, 1um
2x optical zoom
|Rear camera 3
|8MP, f/2.2, 1.4um
Wide-angle lens
|Rear camera 4
|2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens
|Front camera 1
|16MP, f/2.0, 0.8um
AI Beautify
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi ac 4x4 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
A-GPS
|Audio
|3.5mm jack
Stereo speakers
|Battery
|4000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
50W
10V/5A
|Water resistance
|No
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint
|Colors
|Neptune Blue, Lunar White
|Dimensions
|161 × 75.7mm × 8.7mm
199g
The Realme X2 Pro is going on sale in India from later this month, and it is also available in several global markets. Interested in knowing more about the phone? Take a look at our detailed preview:
Realme X2 Pro preview: Redefining value flagships all over again
