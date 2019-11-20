Realme X2 Pro previewSource: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central

The Realme X2 Pro is now official in India, and the phone is packed with features. The X2 Pro is now the most affordable device to feature a 90Hz AMOLED panel, and you also get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Then there's a 4000mAh battery with 50W wired charging, a quad camera array at the back with a 64MP camera joined by a zoom shooter that delivers 20x hybrid zoom, and the 3.5mm jack is also intact. Here's the full hardware breakdown:

Category Realme X2 Pro
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie
ColorOS 6.1
Display 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED
2400x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset Snapdragon 855+
1 x 2.96GHz Kryo 485
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 485
Adreno 640
7nm
RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB
LPDDR4X
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB
UFS3.0
MicroSD slot No
Rear camera 1 64MP, f/1.8, 0.8um
4K at 60fps
Rear camera 2 13MP, f/2.5, 1um
2x optical zoom
Rear camera 3 8MP, f/2.2, 1.4um
Wide-angle lens
Rear camera 4 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens
Front camera 1 16MP, f/2.0, 0.8um
AI Beautify
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 4x4 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
A-GPS
Audio 3.5mm jack
Stereo speakers
Battery 4000mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
50W
10V/5A
Water resistance No
Security In-screen fingerprint
Colors Neptune Blue, Lunar White
Dimensions 161 × 75.7mm × 8.7mm
199g

The Realme X2 Pro is going on sale in India from later this month, and it is also available in several global markets. Interested in knowing more about the phone? Take a look at our detailed preview:

Realme X2 Pro preview: Redefining value flagships all over again