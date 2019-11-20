The Realme X2 Pro is now official in India, and the phone is packed with features. The X2 Pro is now the most affordable device to feature a 90Hz AMOLED panel, and you also get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Then there's a 4000mAh battery with 50W wired charging, a quad camera array at the back with a 64MP camera joined by a zoom shooter that delivers 20x hybrid zoom, and the 3.5mm jack is also intact. Here's the full hardware breakdown: