I've had the opportunity to review the Yeti X and Elgato Wave 3 recently, both excellent microphones for game streaming. The last microphone I have on the docket (for now) is the Razer Seiren X, coincidentally the cheapest and smallest of the bunch. I've used a few Razer headsets over the years — even reviewing the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and Razer Kraken X — but this is the first dedicated microphone I've tried out from the company. While it lacks some of the features on the other microphones I've taken a look at, it's well worth what you're spending on it, and I'm happy with what Razer was able to deliver. The Razer Seiren X is officially licensed for the PS4 but works with PS5 as well, so game streamers should have no major issue with it no matter if they've been able to buy a PS5 or not.

Razer Seiren X: Price and availability

The Razer Seiren X is an oldie but a goodie, first coming to the market in 2017. While newer models have now been released, it's still widely available at most big retailers and Razer's own website, costing around $80 to $100 depending on the day and where you buy it from. For reference, it launched at $100 MSRP. You can find the Razer Seiren X in Classic Black, Quartz Pink, and Mercury White, which is pretty common for a lot of Razer's accessories — the company has entire collections dedicated to its Mercury and Quartz lines. Razer Seiren X: What I love

Category Spec Weight 0.84 lbs Dimensions 1.97" x 3.54" x 7.24" Cable length 6' Frequency response 20Hz to 20kHz Power consumption 5V 100 mA Condensers 25 mm condenser capsules Polar patterns Supercardioid Ports Micro-USB

3.5mm jack

Good things come in small packages. While it's no Seiren Mini, the Seiren X is easily one of the most compact microphones I've reviewed. This makes it a great travel companion because not only is it small, it's light. Its size also means it can sit on my desk without getting in the way. I have a lot of junk on my desk — and I know, that's my fault — but with nowhere else to put the mic except on the floor, I like that it fits nicely off to the side. Its audio quality on PC (I'll get into the PS5 later) is similar to what you get with other brand-name mics on the market like the Yeti. I didn't hear a lot of clipping or distortion or anything like that when I recorded myself. Though it did pick up some unwanted noise like my computer seat as I adjusted myself, it was less than I've heard on my HyperX QuadCast, likely because of the Supercardioid polar pattern.

Its plug-and-play functionality makes it a perfect choice for beginning streamers as they won't have to tweak any confusing settings or download drivers to get it working properly. Just plug it in, and it's ready to go. I'm only disappointed that it uses micro-USB instead of USB-C, though I do realize it was released four years ago when USB-C was far less common. Another thing I love about the Seiren X is how affordable it is in comparison to other mics. It's not uncommon you'll see microphones cost anywhere between $150 to $200, sometimes even more than that. At just $100 or less, the Seiren X is available to a wider audience. Razer Seiren X: What I didn't love

I've mentioned a couple of times by now that the Razer Seiren X isn't perfect for professional streamers, but that's not to say it's a bad microphone. The sound quality is on par with the best out there (on PC); it's just that it lacks customization features and controls on the microphone itself, making it better for casual streamers. The microphone only has a dial for your headset volume and a mute button, with no way to adjust the gain or audio mixing. This isn't a deal-breaker by any means, but it could mean the difference between someone purchasing the Seiren X versus another that does have those features. I'm not sure why this is, but I noticed that when I had it plugged into my PS5, the audio quality was a bit worse. I didn't notice too much of a difference between the Yeti X or Elgato Wave 3 when plugged into my console versus my PC, but the Razer Seiren X definitely sounded grainier on my PS5 for some reason. This isn't a huge deal because it still sounded fine, but I thought it was worth noting. The ball-joint swivel is also a double-edged sword. While it allows for a wide range of movement, it's difficult to get it just right. Maybe it's my mild OCD, but I always feel like my microphone is ever so slightly crooked. Razer Seiren X: Competition

Razer competes with itself by offering the Seiren Elite, Seiren Mini, and Seiren Emote. The Mini is a much more compact version, and as such, it lacks a dedicated mute button. The Seiren Elite does sport a gain dial on the microphone, but you also lose out on the Supercardioid pickup pattern (it only features Cardioid). The Emote, as you might imagine from the name, features an 8-Bit Emoticon LED Display that can rotate through over 100 animated and static emoticons. When it comes to other brands, the Yeti X and Elgato Wave 3, as I mentioned earlier, are strong contenders. Both support gain, audio mixing, and volume control on the microphone itself, and the Yeti X in particular even offers real-time LED monitoring, so you know when you get too loud. I personally prefer the Elgato Wave 3's tap-to-mute functionality, but I know some people will better appreciate that the Yeti X has four pickup patterns. Razer Seiren X: Should you buy it?

You want to use a compatible app for customization If you're deep into your streaming career and are looking for a new mic, you'll be better served with the Seiren Elite or another more premium microphone. For those just starting out or traveling frequently (or who just want to say they use a Razer accessory), this is the mic you'll want to use. 4 out of 5 Razer made an affordable, quality microphone for streamers that combines ease of use with the best tech that could be packed into its compact profile at the time. While other microphones may have surpassed it over the years, it can still stand strong in the mid-tier range.

