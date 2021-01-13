What you need to know
- Returnal is an upcoming psychological horror game set on a hostile alien planet.
- It is being developed by Housemarque and will be exclusive to PS5.
- It is set to launch on March 19, 2021 at the moment.
- A new trailer released showcases its combat aiming to "blend a unique mix of game styles."
The PS5 has a number of exclusives set to release on the console this year, including a new sci-fi psychological horror game from Housemarque. Returnal stars space pilot Selene, stranded on an alien planet and stuck in a time loop. In its latest trailer that the developer released, players got a better look at its combat and what weapons they'll have to defend themselves against the planet's threats.
Housemarque is touting that Returnal will feature "fast and frenetic combat and intense gunplay, and also some rich exploration." To aid in this, Selene will have multiple weapons at her disposal, some coming from the alien planet of Atropos. As you progress in the game, you can unlock new weapon traits and modifiers based on each gun type. Each of the game's 10 base weapons will feature an alt-firing mode, and there will be more than 90 weapon traits to unlock in total.
Though each time you do you'll be sent back to the beginning of the time loop before Selene crash lands on Atropos, you won't lose all of your gear. One of the devices that persists across sessions is the Cthonos, an alien device that generates a random item at the beginning of each cycle.
Players should be careful when using items they find while exploring, because some have both positive and negative effects. This risk and reward style of gameplay is at the core of Returnal.
Returnal is set to release on March 19, 2021 for PS5.
Exclusive
Returnal
A new psychological horror adventure
Stuck in a time loop on an alien planet, you'll traverse an ever-changing world of monsters and other threats in this upcoming title from Housemarque. Learn from your mistakes and you may just make it off the planet in one piece.
