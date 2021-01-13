The PS5 has a number of exclusives set to release on the console this year, including a new sci-fi psychological horror game from Housemarque. Returnal stars space pilot Selene, stranded on an alien planet and stuck in a time loop. In its latest trailer that the developer released, players got a better look at its combat and what weapons they'll have to defend themselves against the planet's threats.

Housemarque is touting that Returnal will feature "fast and frenetic combat and intense gunplay, and also some rich exploration." To aid in this, Selene will have multiple weapons at her disposal, some coming from the alien planet of Atropos. As you progress in the game, you can unlock new weapon traits and modifiers based on each gun type. Each of the game's 10 base weapons will feature an alt-firing mode, and there will be more than 90 weapon traits to unlock in total.

Though each time you do you'll be sent back to the beginning of the time loop before Selene crash lands on Atropos, you won't lose all of your gear. One of the devices that persists across sessions is the Cthonos, an alien device that generates a random item at the beginning of each cycle.

Players should be careful when using items they find while exploring, because some have both positive and negative effects. This risk and reward style of gameplay is at the core of Returnal.

Returnal is set to release on March 19, 2021 for PS5.