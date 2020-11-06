While the PS5 is nearly here, bringing a new user experience with Activities, Game Help and more, one feature from the PS4 apparently isn't carrying over. Right now, the PS5 doesn't support Themes, which could be used on the PS4 to customize the look of the home page with different music and dynamic effects.

This doesn't mean the PS5 will be forever without Themes. It's entirely possible support is added at a later date but for now, you won't be able to carry over any of the PS4 Themes you unlocked or purchased during the generation.

The PS5 is set to be released on November 12 in the U.S, UK and some other countries, with a global launch on November 19. In our review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke was thoroughly impressed with the PS5, stating it's now impossible to go back to older hardware.