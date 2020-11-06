What you need to know
- The PS4 allowed users to customize the home page with different Themes, both free and paid.
- As of right now, the PS5 does not have Themes, though that doesn't mean they can't be added in the future.
- The PS5 is set to be released on November 12 and November 19 in different countries around the world.
While the PS5 is nearly here, bringing a new user experience with Activities, Game Help and more, one feature from the PS4 apparently isn't carrying over. Right now, the PS5 doesn't support Themes, which could be used on the PS4 to customize the look of the home page with different music and dynamic effects.
This doesn't mean the PS5 will be forever without Themes. It's entirely possible support is added at a later date but for now, you won't be able to carry over any of the PS4 Themes you unlocked or purchased during the generation.
The PS5 is set to be released on November 12 in the U.S, UK and some other countries, with a global launch on November 19. In our review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke was thoroughly impressed with the PS5, stating it's now impossible to go back to older hardware.
Grab a console
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony's best noise-canceling earbuds are $62 off for Black Friday
The Sony WF-1000XM3 are still some of the very best true wireless earbuds. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save big on them.
Is your Pixel acting up? Here's how to fix the most annoying problems
Google's Pixel phones are great — until they're not. If you have a Pixel and keep running into annoying problems, here's how to fix them once and for all.
Samsung's five-year-old Galaxy Tab S2 gets a new security update
The Verizon variant of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S2 has received a new software update with the October 2020 Android security patch. Samsung had announced the Galaxy Tab S2 in July 2015.
Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed, and more release for PS4 & PS5 in November
The holiday season is almost here, and with it comes even bigger gaming releases. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.