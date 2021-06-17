What you need to know
- Pokémon Unite is a strategic team battle game being developed jointly by The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games' TiMi Studios.
- Pokémon Unite releases in July for Nintendo Switch and will release on Android in September.
- Cross-platform play and cross-progression between platforms are planned.
- Pokémon Unite is free-to-start.
Pokémon Trainers rejoice! Pokémon's first strategic team battle game, Pokémon Unite is arriving this summer.
Pokémon Unite is a strategic team battle game being developed jointly by The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games' TiMi Studios, who worked on the Arena of Valor. The game had been in closed Beta since March.
Pokémon Unite, players face off against each other in 5-on-5 team battles in typical MOBA fashion. During battles, players will catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve their own Pokémon, and defeat opponents' Pokémon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time. Pokémon Unite will also be free-to-start, and will likely offer in-game transactions, though to what extent remains to be seen.
Additionally, if you log in using your Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account, you'll be able to use your game data on any device. With this feature, you'll be able to carry your game data over to whatever device you're playing on. With crossplay and crossprogression, Pokémon Unite is already one of the best free Android games.
Pokémon Unite is just one of the many Pokemon games to release during Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration. New Pokémon Snap released in April to critical and commercial acclaim, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl respectively, come to the Switch in November. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new third-person open world game in the style of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, launches January 2022.
