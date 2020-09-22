Earlier this month, Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand unveiled the POCO X3, its first original phone of 2020. The feature-packed phone has now been launched in India to take on the best cheap Android phones on sale in the country, including Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 7 Pro.

The POCO X3 has a 6.67-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a tiny centered hole-punch cutout for a 20MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Unlike the global version, the POCO X3 launched in India packs a larger 6,000mAh battery, with support for identical 33W charging speeds. Some of the other key features of the phone include dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, NFC, IP53 water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software side of things, the POCO X3 runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The POCO X3 will be available in three variants in India. POCO has priced the base 6GB/64GB variant of the phone at ₹16,999 ($231), while the 6GB/128GB variant will cost ₹18,499 ($252). The top-end 8GB/128GB variant of the POCO X3, on the other hand, is priced at ₹19,999 ($272). It will be going on sale in the country via Flipkart starting September 29 at 12 PM IST.