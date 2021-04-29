I've written a lot about PlayStation Now the past few weeks, whether because I think it's in desperate need of an overhaul or because I think it could become a serious xCloud competitor. The common denominator that you'll constantly see me compare it to is Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's all-encompassing game subscription service. This time around, I'll be discussing how PS Now should take a page from Game Pass's playbook and become the perfect place for indies to thrive on PS5.

Indie games can be tough to market and even harder to sell. They don't have the same type of money behind them as AAA titles do, and many depend on word of mouth to make sales. The fewer people that play your game, the fewer people you have talking about it. But with a subscription service, it's easier to take a chance on games you otherwise normally wouldn't have given the time of day. This is something that Xbox Game Pass does so well.

Back in 2019, Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed the benefits of Xbox Game Pass and how it allowed developers to stay true to their vision (via GamesRadar). With less risk involved and a guaranteed built-in audience (Xbox Game Pass subscribers numbered 18 million in January 2021), developers didn't feel the need to chase service-based models like many AAA games do with recurring microtransactions and seasons of content.

"We see Game Pass as a really critical way to bring new games to new players, with a business model that just has more approachability for many players," he said. "We see players willing to take risks on new games and new genres because when you're already in the subscription, it's as easy as clicking on something, downloading the game, and starting to play. The diversity of content in Game Pass, the genres in Game Pass, the things that people play… I think it's a really healthy part of our industry.

"The nice thing about Game Pass is that it actually wraps the game inside of a service itself," Spencer continued. "So a game can just be a game. And it's nice to be playing games that have a beginning, a middle, and an end. And that, as a subscription, we completely support those types of games."

"People inside of Game Pass play significantly more games."

Speaking on the Gamertag Radio podcast last year (via Gamasutra), Phil Spencer addressed that idea again, saying that developers were finding audiences that would have never been playing their games had they just released at retail.

"The thing that we're seeing in the service is that people inside of Game Pass play significantly more games, they buy more games than they were before they were Game Pass subscribers, and the subscriber numbers are continuing to grow," Spencer said. "The third parties are finding players that would never be playing their games if they were solely relying on retail as the only way for people to find their games."