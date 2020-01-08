What you need to know
- In an interview with Business Insider Japan, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan talked about PlayStation 5.
- Ryan says the PlayStation 5 has bigger differences from past consoles, citing unique elements not yet revealed.
- The PlayStation 5 is set to release in Holiday 2020.
Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, held an interview with Business Insider Japan where he talked a little bit about the PlayStation 5, as well as the PlayStation brand in general. During the interview, Ryan mentioned that the PlayStation 5 has additional unique features that set it further apart from past consoles, though these features have yet to be announced. (The original interview is in Japanese, and the translation below comes via Gematsu.)
"Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve. Those are enticing of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of an solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change.
3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers.
But you know. There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The 'bigger differences' have yet to be announced."
Until the PlayStation 5 gets a full reveal event, we'll have to just speculate on what these new features could be. At CES 2020, Sony revealed the logo for the PlayStation 5, while reaffirming aforementioned features. While we still don't know the price, the look of the device or the official name of the controller, we do know PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime in Holiday 2020.
