AC Podcast 602: Can phones make you sick?
Like, actually physically sick?
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss PWM sensitivity making people sick, the 'Godfather of AI' quitting Google, Google & Apple tackling the AirTag problem, Samsung banning staff from using ChatGPT, Motorola getting their mojo back, what they want to see at Google I/O 2023, and more!
- My phone is making me sick, and I'm not alone
- The 'Godfather of AI' quits Google, fears where things are headed
- Google and Apple come together to tackle the AirTag problem
- Samsung bans staff from using ChatGPT and similar AI tools on company devices
- Motorola finally remembered how to make good phones again
- Google teases Pixel Fold on Twitter
