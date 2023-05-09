AC Podcast 602: Can phones make you sick?

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Like, actually physically sick?

Turning green because of PWM flickering while looking at a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss PWM sensitivity making people sick, the 'Godfather of AI' quitting Google, Google & Apple tackling the AirTag problem, Samsung banning staff from using ChatGPT, Motorola getting their mojo back, what they want to see at Google I/O 2023, and more!

LINKS

SPONSORS

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Jeramy Johnson
Jeramy Johnson
Editor-in-chief

Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.