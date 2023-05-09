AC Podcast 602: Can phones make you sick?

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss PWM sensitivity making people sick, the 'Godfather of AI' quitting Google, Google & Apple tackling the AirTag problem, Samsung banning staff from using ChatGPT, Motorola getting their mojo back, what they want to see at Google I/O 2023, and more!

LINKS

SPONSORS