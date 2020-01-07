What you need to know
- Philips Hue has new outdoor fixtures, including path lighting and up-and-down lights.
- Low-voltage versions of the new lights and some older fixtures are now available.
- Philips Hue Play will get a voice control update this spring for all your preferred voice assistants.
Signify, the maker of the Philips Hue family of smart connected light bulbs, has announced new outdoor fixtures as well as feature updates coming to existing lights. There is a new pedestal light, the Econic, for pathway lighting, as well as an Appear wall fixture with Hue's new up-and-down style of lighting effect. The Lily spotlight is getting an XL version as well. Like all of Hue's recent releases, the new lights will use Bluetooth, so you won't need a Hue hub to fire them up and start lighting your lawn.
Hue will also be updating the Hue Play device that works with your TV to synchronize Hue lights to the onscreen content. The Hue Play will get voice control features that work with all of the major voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The Zones feature for Hue lights, which lets you group lights and rooms into larger zones, is coming out of beta mode.
Many of Hue's outdoor lights will also get updated to accept low-voltage connections. The Lily spotlights, Econic fixtures, and Impress wall fixtures will all have low-voltage options available. The new Econic pedestal path light will be $130 at launch, while the Lily XL spotlight and the up-and-down Appear wall fixture will cost $140 each.
