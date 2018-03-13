ASUS demoed the ZenFone 5 late last month, and the main thing that stood out about the phone is the iPhone X-like notch. It was only a matter of time before other manufacturers offered their own take on the notch, and today OPPO is doing just that with the F7. The successor to the F5 is set to launch in India later this month, and as you can see from the teaser image, the phone will sport a cutout where the front camera is housed.

The OPPO F7 features a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2280x1080. We've seen 18:9 panels go mainstream over the course of the last year, and it looks like that'll be the case with 19:9 panels this year, with the added pixels to accommodate the notch. The phone comes with an 89.09% screen-to-body ratio, and you also get gestures that allow you to navigate between apps.