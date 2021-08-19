What you need to know
- OnlyFans will no longer allow sexually explicit content on the site starting in October.
- The website is trying to position itself as a place for content creators.
- The transition follows a similar move made by Tumblr in 2018, which was widely unpopular.
Popular content subscription service OnlyFans has announced (via Bloomberg) that it will no longer allow sexually explicit content on the website as of October 1.
The move has surprised many as the website, known for its sexually explicit content, has seen a surge in popularity following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While we've reached out for additional details, Bloomberg reports that the move was ignited by pressure from baking institutions as the site seeks investor funding to attain a $1 billion valuation.
In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.
OnlyFans has stated that the site will still allow nudity so long as it complies with the site's guidelines, meaning public nudity can't be shot or recorded in areas where it is prohibited. The site will share more about this change in the coming days, however, the decision is unlikely to be embraced by its users, particularly by those who have made a living off of OnlyFans.
Competing site JustForFans has posted a response in the wake of the news, expressing disappointment in companies "cutting their teeth on the adult market and then abandoning them once they reach critical mass." The site criticizes OnlyFans for "mainstreaming" and abandoning its users, which helped it attain a reported $2 billion in revenue last year alone.
The move comes after the site pushed its OFTV app for the best streaming devices, which doesn't feature any of the sexually explicit content that the site is popular for and is being pushed to promote content creators like cooks, fitness instructors, and photographers. The app launch signaled that the company was looking to change its image.
In 2018, Tumblr made a similar move to prohibit sexually explicit content after the app was banned from the Apple app store. That also drew tons of criticism, particularly from sex workers and the LGBT community, who considered it a safe space for their content.
