The OnePlus Nord debuted to much fanfare last year, and it turned into a bestseller for the company. OnePlus is now working on a follow-up dubbed the OnePlus Nord 2 that will make its debut sometime later this year. Right now, the focus for OnePlus is the OnePlus 9 series, but once the flagships are unveiled, we should start hearing more details about other products in the portfolio, including the Nord series. There's already a lot to be excited about regarding the mid-range phone, so here's what you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 Release date The OnePlus Nord was unveiled on 21 July 2020, but this time OnePlus isn't going to wait that long to unveil its successor. OnePlus accelerated its launch window with the OnePlus 9 series, which is debuting more than a month earlier than usual, and will do the same with the Nord 2. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more That means we're looking at a possible unveil for the Nord 2 sometime in the month of June. The timeline should give OnePlus a decent window between the launch of its flagships and its mid-range offering. We'll update this post once we hear more. OnePlus Nord 2 Where will it be available?

The original Nord debuted in select markets around the world, and while it was available in India and the EU, it didn't make its way to North America. OnePlus instead turned to the budget-focused Nord N10 5G and N100 in the U.S., and it is likely to follow suit this time around. The Nord N10 is one of the best cheap Android phones available in the U.S., but having said that, it looks like customers in the country will once again miss out on the mid-range offering in the Nord series. The Nord 2 is slated to launch in India, the EU, and other global markets where OnePlus does business, so like the regular Nord it will be available in all regions outside of North America. As for what it will cost, the Nord 2 should debut for $30 to $50 more than the regular Nord. As a refresher, here's how much the Nord debuted at last year: OnePlus Nord 6GB/64GB: ₹24,999 (exclusive to India)

OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB: £379, €399, ₹27,999

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: £469, €499, ₹29,999 The 8GB/128GB verison of the Nord 2 could start off at £399 ($555) in the UK and ₹29,999 ($410) in India, and like last year we will likely see a base version that will be exclusive to India. The Nord is the best-selling phone in its category in India, and OnePlus would want to maintain that momentum in 2021 with the Nord 2. OnePlus Nord 2 Design

We haven't seen any leaks around the design of the Nord 2, but that should change in the coming weeks. But with the OnePlus 9 series switching to a new aesthetic that looks cleaner and more modern than last year, it is likely that the Nord 2 will feature a similar design language, particularly around the camera housing at the back. Oh, and we should also see exciting color variants for the Nord 2. OnePlus consistently rolls out standout color options for its phones — just look at that Blue Marble Nord — and it should be no different for the Nord 2. OnePlus Nord 2 Specs

This is where things get particularly interesting. As I revealed earlier this year, the Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus phone to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G-enabled chipset, delivering huge gains over the Snapdragon 765G that was in the Nord. It's interesting that OnePlus is going with MediaTek with the Nord 2; the company exclusively used Qualcomm designs over its eight-year history, but with MediaTek making steady gains in this category, it isn't too astonishing. The OnePlus Nord 2 should also feature upgraded camera hardware, a larger battery with 65W charging tech, and a new vibration motor. OnePlus Nord 2 Software As for the software side of things, the Nord 2 will run OxygenOS 11 out of the box. OxygenOS 11 is based on Android 11, and it comes with a new user interface, uses Google's dialer and Android Messages by default, and has new customization options. OxygenOS 11 hasn't rolled out to the Nord in stable form yet, but that should change in the coming weeks. We'll have to wait and see if there are any new software features enabled out of the box, but at this point that seems unlikely. OnePlus usually releases new features with version updates, and a new iteration of OxygenOS isn't due until later in the year.