There's always a new scam to look out for, and like most of them these days, it comes in through your phone. Whether it's an email, a robocall, or a text, there are plenty of ways for dishonest people to try to trick you out of your hard-earned money.

One of the latest involves a text which appears to be from FedEx asking you to "set delivery preferences" for a package you have coming. Now, in this day and age, we get packages so frequently it can be hard to keep track of when your last order is expected to arrive. It's entirely possible to assume the text is about a recent legitimate purchase and to have the immediate impulse to open the link.

However, you should fight every urge to do so. Any time you receive an email or a text including a link, you should be suspicious of clicking it. This recent article from How-to Geek is the perfect example of why you should always think before you click.