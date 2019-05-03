With the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL only days away, the leaks keep coming. This time, in the form of an Otterbox case shared with us from a Verizon employee, confirming not only that the launch is soon, but also that the new Pixels will be headed to Verizon.

The picture of the Otterbox case comes after a steady stream of leaks we've seen lately on the highly anticipated midrange phones from Google. Most recently, there was a Best Buy store in Ohio that accidentally had the phones out on display, jumping the gun a bit as the phones haven't even been officially announced. Prior to that, a few promo images leaked as well confirming some of the features and showing off the new Pixel 3a in all three colors.

From all the rumors and leaks, we've summarized the Pixel 3a will come with a 5.6-inch display, Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, the same 12.2MP camera from the Pixel 3, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The larger Pixel 3a XL is set to have a 6-inch screen, Snapdragon 710, 4GB of RAM, that 12.2MP camera, and a 3,700 mAh battery.

While the prices have not yet been confirmed officially, it is expected that the Pixel 3a will cost $400 and the Pixel 3a XL will set you back $480.

The official launch of the Pixel 3a models is expected to happen on May 7 at Google I/O. The launch comes at an important time for Google after its recent Q1 earnings call showed weak sales performance for its premium Pixel 3 series.

Increasing competition and prices in the premium sector of the smartphone market has hurt the bottom line for most companies while the low to midrange portion has been moving more units overall. By jumping into the midrange market, Google could open up a new revenue stream and grow its market share for mobile devices.