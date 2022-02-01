Hextech Mayhem Hero ImageSource: Riot Games

  • Netflix Games is a growing library of mobile titles on Android and iOS exclusive to Netflix subscribers.
  • On Tuesday, it was announced that two more games are joining the Netflix Games lineup: Hextech Mayhem and Dungeon Dwarves.
  • Hextech Mayhem is set in the League of Legends universe from Riot Games, and comes to mobile after initially releasing on PC and Switch platforms.

Netflix is attempting to make its service indispensable to users that frequently game on their Android or iOS devices with a growing library of mobile titles under the Netflix Games umbrella. On Tuesday, the service added two new games—Hextech Mayhem and Dungeon Dwarves. Of the two, Hextech Mayhem is undoubtedly the higher-profile addition, and may indicate a growing commitment from Netflix Games to become a serious contender for mobile gamers' time.

Hextech Mayhem and Dungeon Dwarves are now available on both Android and iOS for free with a Netflix subscription (via the Verge). Dungeon Dwarves is an idle dungeon crawler. Hextech Mayhem, on the other hand, is part of Riot Games' extensive League of Legends universe, and is a rhythm controller featuring popular franchise characters Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

The game first released on PC through a variety of storefronts and on Nintendo Switch. Now, Hextech Mayhem is available to play on Android and iOS for the first time as another Netflix Games exclusive. As part of the service, Hextech Mayhem and Dungeon Dwarves are free and include no in-app purchases or ads. Hextech Mayhem may work its way among the best Android games for Netflix subscribers, thanks to its polished visuals and precise rhythm-based gameplay.

Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner set in the League of Legends universe, and is finally arriving on mobile devices after its initial release on PC and Switch. Exclusive to Netflix Games, players with Netflix subscriptions can play Hextech Mayhem for free on Android and iOS.

