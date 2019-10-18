Google has a few treats up its sleeve with an upcoming feature update for Nest Hello Doorbells, which looks to enable seasonal themes that change the sound of the doorbell to something a bit more festive than just a bell. "Spooky sounds" looks to be the first one that will be available to users and, given that Halloween is less than two weeks away now, should be enabled in the Nest app in the very near future.

Google Nest began rolling an update out to users yesterday, version 5.40.0.2, which begins laying the groundwork for the new themes behind the scenes, as found by 9to5Google.

Ringing the doorbell will deliver a seasonal sound instead of a ring or a bell, adding a little festive flair to visitors of your humble abode. Nest Hello Doorbell customers should be able to choose from that new "Spooky sounds" theme in the settings portion for their Nest Hello Doorbell soon, but we don't have an ETA on when this feature will actually be available for use.

Google is also providing the option to have any Google Assistant-enabled speaker or display in the home, such as a Nest Mini or a Nest Hub Max, announce that a visitor is at the door by playing the same seasonal sounds. As expected, users should be able to return to the normal "ding dong" sound at any time and we expect that Google will be rolling out several new themes once Halloween has come to a close.