Cord cutters will take any win they can get.
The opposing forces of hating cable providers while also loving sports just got a little friendlier. NBCUniversal has announced that it will offer a "Premier League Pass" subscription service for those who don't have a cable subscription but want to keep up with the English Premier League. The subscription, which will be available in August as a part of the "NBC Sports Gold" platform, will cost $50 for the 17/18 EPL season and give subscribers access to 130 live matches and pre- and post-match studio programming.
Previously in order to watch EPL matches in the U.S. you had to have a cable subscription that included NBC Sports Network, where NBC broadcasts a majority of the big matches, while streaming every match online. The amazing part about NBC's deal for EPL is that it actually makes more matches available in the U.S. than those in the UK even get access to. NBC has been particularly good about making the content available across multiple platforms, supporting the web, Android, Chromecast, Roku and more.
This is a huge deal for cord cutters who love sports.
So with Premier League Pass, a phone and a Cast-enabled device, you'll have access to more EPL matches than you could possibly watch live for $50. If you're a Premier League junkie living stateside you'll find this to be a pretty sweet deal. While there are other subscription services of this ilk, such as MLS Live for the U.S. domestic league and Fox Soccer 2GO for more obscure competitions, nothing on the level of streaming the EPL has been offered before. The one catch, it seems, is that some of the big headline matches will be reserved for NBC proper — which thankfully is a channel most people will have access to with an over-the-air antenna via their local NBC affiliate.
Importantly for those who do have cable subscriptions, there doesn't seem to be any downside there. NBC's announcement claims "There will be no decrease in matches on NBC and NBCSN compared to prior seasons" and all EPL matches will still remain available on NBC Sports Live Extra through its website and app when you authenticate with a cable provider. But cord cutters don't care about that — they're happy they now have an option to follow the EPL without jumping through cable provider hoops.
Reader comments
I don't think comparing this to MLS Live is a fair comparison at all. MLS Live only gives you out of market games. My local team plays on a Fox Regional channel so all games would be blacked out for me. IF MLS offered something like this package where it did not blackout games I would subscribe to MLS Live and give up cable. As it is, if I cut the cord I am stuck suscrbing to Fubo.TV as it is the only other option besides cable that has the Fox Regional my team's games are broadcast on. I know because I have vetted every service available in my zip code.
What I am trying to say is this service looks better than MLS Live.
That's not true, I have Playstation Vue and it offers both Fox Regionals in my area (Fox South and Southeast). Until a few weeks ago it included BeIN Connect, but I still have NBS Sports, all the ESPN networks, FS1, FS2, Big 10, SEC, and others. $34.99 is a lot cheaper than what I paid in cable, however the loss of BeIN sucks as it allowed La Liga, Series A, and League 1.
Sorry, you are correct. I keep forgetting MLS live is handled differently than the old service. That said, I entered my zip code and my team is blacked out for me. So I was, uh half right? Either way, I still stand by my assertion this is better than MLS live because it isn't subject to blackouts and for where I live only Fubo carries my particular Fox regional. Sorry for creating any confusion for anyone looking into MLS Live.
The intention isn't to say that MLS Live is a direct corollary to Premier League Pass, but to simply describe that there are indeed other streaming soccer options that have been made available in the U.S.
More on your point, MLS Live only forces blackouts for nationally televised games on ESPN/Fox/etc. — whether or not your local team is blacked out is up to the local providers ... and in cases of blackouts in your local market there's a chance you could be watching that game on your local TV affiliate with an OTA antenna. That's the case for Seattle non-national TV matches.
Premier League Pass doesn't have "blackouts" because there's no way to have a "local" game ... but PLP also doesn't stream every match of the EPL season either. It's only streaming 130 of the 380 of the season ... even though they're probably most of what you'll want to watch any given week, it won't be every one and you'll have to resort to the local broadcast w/ an OTA antenna for some of those big matches on NBC proper.
I understand there are no blackouts for EPL in the US. As to my team, no they are no longer on a local affiliate. They were for last 6 years but moved to a Fox Sports Regional because they are greedy ********. AND because that same Fox Regional broadcasts over 150 local MLB games I am usually stuck watching it via the crappy FSGO app. And as I stated above, all broadcasts in my ZIP for the team I follow are blacked out on MLS Live (Normal + National broadcasts)