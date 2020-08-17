Sonos announced today that Panos Panay has been appointed to its board of directors (via Business Wire). Panay is most well-known for his work at Microsoft leading the hardware division, including Microsoft's innovative and successful Surface lineup.

Recently, Panay's role at Microsoft expanded to include both devices Windows. Panay's experience with both hardware and software is an asset valued by Sonos.

"Panos brings extensive experience in building powerful and engaging consumer hardware products and experiences that customers love, at a global scale. He understands how hardware and software work together to deliver products that are easy to use, and deliver a fantastic experience. His track record, along with his passion for Sonos, will make him an impactful contributor to the company's ongoing success." said Mike Volpi, Sonos chairman of the board.

While a significant role, it's important to note that people can, and often do sit on the board of directors of companies while having full-time jobs elsewhere. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for instance, sits on the board of Starbucks after being nominated in 2017.