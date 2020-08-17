What you need to know
- Panos Panay has been appointed to the board of directors of Sonos.
- Panay is in charge of the Windows + Devices team at Microsoft.
- Sonos values Panay's experience with hardware and software, including his several years at Microsoft.
Sonos announced today that Panos Panay has been appointed to its board of directors (via Business Wire). Panay is most well-known for his work at Microsoft leading the hardware division, including Microsoft's innovative and successful Surface lineup.
Recently, Panay's role at Microsoft expanded to include both devices Windows. Panay's experience with both hardware and software is an asset valued by Sonos.
"Panos brings extensive experience in building powerful and engaging consumer hardware products and experiences that customers love, at a global scale. He understands how hardware and software work together to deliver products that are easy to use, and deliver a fantastic experience. His track record, along with his passion for Sonos, will make him an impactful contributor to the company's ongoing success." said Mike Volpi, Sonos chairman of the board.
While a significant role, it's important to note that people can, and often do sit on the board of directors of companies while having full-time jobs elsewhere. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for instance, sits on the board of Starbucks after being nominated in 2017.
The portable Sonos
Sonos Move
The versatility king
The Sonos Move is a bigger, better-sounding Sonos One that you can abuse — and leave the house with. That means it sounds fantastic and is incredibly versatile, but at $399 it's also very expensive.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Surface Duo's unlockable bootloader could make it a modder's dream
Microsoft has confirmed that Surface Duo will ship with an unloackable bootloader. For custom mod developers, this means it will be much easier to root, unlock and develop customizations for.
When is your Galaxy Note 20 pre-order going to be delivered?
The Galaxy Note 20 is almost here, and for folks that pre-ordered the phone, they’re getting excited about the estimated delivery date. What about you?
Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the best premium Chromebook of 2020
As manufacturers keep running to high and low pricing extremes, Acer makes a Chromebook that’s just right in terms of giving you everything you could need without making you sell a kidney to afford it.
Combine your wallet and phone case for your Galaxy S20+
A wallet case adds extra functionality to your phone while cutting down your daily pocket carry — what's not to love?