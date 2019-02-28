Microsoft Edge beta for Android adds picture-in-picture support

The Microsoft Edge beta for Android is catching up with its iOS sibling this week, adding support for picture-in-picture mode. As with other apps sporting the feature, you'll now be able to "float" a video over the main Edge window while you continue browsing (via Windows Blog Italia).
Aside from picture-in-picture support, the latest beta version doesn't pack any other new features. Instead, you'll find the usual smattering of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Here's a look at the official release notes:
Thanks for using Microsoft Edge! Picture-in-Picture mode is available with this update (on devices with Android 8.0 and above). This release also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements.
If you've already opted in to test the beta version of Microsoft Edge, you should be able to grab this update now via Google Play. If you haven't, you can register to start getting beta builds from Google Play as well. For everyone else, picture-in-picture support should filter down to the release version of the app once Microsoft has ironed out all of the kinks with beta testers.