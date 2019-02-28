Microsoft Edge beta for Android adds picture-in-picture support

The Microsoft Edge beta for Android is catching up with its iOS sibling this week, adding support for picture-in-picture mode. As with other apps sporting the feature, you'll now be able to "float" a video over the main Edge window while you continue browsing (via Windows Blog Italia).

Aside from picture-in-picture support, the latest beta version doesn't pack any other new features. Instead, you'll find the usual smattering of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here's a look at the official release notes: