Meta doubles down on Oculus Quest name change and everyone hates it

Facebook, or Meta, as it now likes to be called, is going through with the rebranding of its popular Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, changing the beloved name to "Meta Quest."

A cursory glance at all of the Quest's renamed social media accounts will show the same meme highlighting the decision between Oculus and Meta Quest. Probably because Meta finds it amusing to poke fun at our emotions and lighten the mood in an attempt to get us to go along with the name change. Well, Meta was wrong.

The response on social media has shown that fans are anything but amused, with people criticizing the move as a betrayal of the brand, with some asking why the company can't just keep the Oculus name under the Meta brand, similar to what it does with its other products like Instagram and WhatsApp. Others simply poke fun at it.

Ben Schoon, senior editor at 9to5Google, perfectly sums up the response to the rebrand in three words:

Nobody likes this — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) January 26, 2022

Others are a bit more vocal about their dislike for the rebranding, prompting a response from the social team to try and quell their emotions:

We hear you. We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult move to make. While we're changing the brand of the hardware, Oculus will continue to be a core part of our DNA and will live on in things like software and developer tools. — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) January 26, 2022

On Facebook (the app), things aren't any better. Fans have likened the new "Meta Quest" name to something that just sounds very wrong.