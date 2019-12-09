The latest Skype Insider build has a new feature called "Meet Now" that makes it easy to invite anyone to a Skype call. With the feature, you can create a link to a call that can be shared with anyone, including people who don't have a Skype account. As pointed out by OnMSFT, Meet Now also creates a group chat for anyone that has a Skype account.

A post from Microsoft breaks down all of the new features in the latest build,