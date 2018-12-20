Spider-Man features 28 different suits for Peter to wear as he's stopping crime throughout the city. These range from iconic suits pulled straight from the comics to some funnier suits that Insomniac designed just for the game.

Most of them require you to level up within the game and earn tokens to unlock them. You can earn these by completing side activities like fighting crime, research tasks, and finding Peter's backpacks around the city. The remaining suits are gated behind specific story missions or completing 100% of every district.

Note: The name of one of the final suits you unlock can be considered a spoiler, however we have included it in this list.