Spider-Man features 28 different suits for Peter to wear as he's stopping crime throughout the city. These range from iconic suits pulled straight from the comics to some funnier suits that Insomniac designed just for the game.
Most of them require you to level up within the game and earn tokens to unlock them. You can earn these by completing side activities like fighting crime, research tasks, and finding Peter's backpacks around the city. The remaining suits are gated behind specific story missions or completing 100% of every district.
Note: The name of one of the final suits you unlock can be considered a spoiler, however we have included it in this list.
- Advanced Suit
- Classic Suit Damaged
- Classic Suit Repaired
- Noir Suit
- Scarlet Spider Suit
- Spider Armor – MK II Suit
- Secret War Suit
- Stark Suit
- Negative Suit
- Electrically Insulated Suit
- Spider-Punk Suit
- Wrestler Suit
- Fear Itself Suit
- Stealth "Big Time" Suit
- Spider Armor – MK III Suit
- Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
- Iron Spider Suit
- Velocity Suit
- Spider Armor – MK IV Suit
- Spirit Spider
- Spider-Man 2099 White Suit
- Vintage Comic Book Suit
- Last Stand Suit
- Anti-Ock Suit
- Undies Suit
- Homemade Suit
- Dark Suit
- ESU Suit
- Resilient Suit
- Spider-UK Suit
- Scarlet Spider II Suit
- Spider-Armor MK I Suit
- Iron Spider Armor Suit
- Spider-Clan Suit
- Aaron Aikman Armor Suit
- Cyborg Spider-Man Suit
- Into the Spider-Verse Suit
- Webbed Suit
Unlocked with:
- Free with update as of 12/20/18
Aaron Aikman Armor Suit (Silver Lining)
Unlocked with:
- Complete the first mission in Silver Lining
Cyborg Spider-Man Suit (Silver Lining)
Unlocked with:
- Complete Silver Lining campaign
Into the Spider-Verse Suit (Silver Lining)
Unlocked with:
- Complete all district activities in Silver Lining
Spider-Armor MK I Suit (Turf Wars)
Unlocked with:
- Complete the first mission in Turf Wars
Iron Spider Armor Suit (Turf Wars)
Unlocked with:
- Complete Turf Wars campaign
Spider-Clan Suit (Turf Wars)
Unlocked with:
- Complete all district activities in Turf Wars
Resilient Suit (The Heist)
Unlocked with:
- Complete the first mission in The Heist
Spider-UK Suit (The Heist)
Unlocked with:
- Complete The Heist campaign
Scarlet Spider II Suit (The Heist)
Unlocked with:
- Complete all district activities in The Heist
Advanced Suit
Unlocked with:
- Complete 5th main story mission Something Old, Something New
- 1 Backpack Token
- 2 Crime Tokens
Classic Suit Damaged
This is the suit you start off the game with.
Classic Suit Repaired
Unlocked with:
- Complete 5th main story mission Something Old, Something New
- 2 Backpack Tokens
- 2 Crime Tokens
Noir Suit
Unlocked with:
- Complete 5th main story mission Something Old, Something New
- 2 Backpack Tokens
- 1 Base Token
Scarlet Spider Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 4
- 3 Crime Tokens
- 2 Landmark Tokens
Spider Armor – MK II Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 5
- 1 Landmark Token
- 1 Base Token
- 2 Research Tokens (You must reach a certain point in the story in order to earn Research Tokens)
Secret War Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 7
- 1 Base Token
- 2 Backpack Tokens
- 1 Research Token
Stark Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 9
- 1 Base Token
- 3 Crime Tokens
- 1 Research Token
Negative Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 11
- 2 Landmark Tokens
- 1 Research Token
- 1 Base Token
Electrically Insulated Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 13
- 3 Crime Tokens
- 1 Base Token
- 1 Research Token
Spider-Punk Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 16
- 2 Backpack Tokens
- 3 Base Tokens
- 2 Landmark Tokens
Wrestler Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 19
- 2 Backpack Tokens
- 2 Base Tokens
- 2 Research Tokens
Fear Itself Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 21
- 6 Challenge Tokens
- 2 Base Tokens
- 3 Research Tokens
Stealth "Big Time" Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 23
- 4 Challenge Tokens
- 2 Base Tokens
- 3 Landmark Tokens
Spider Armor – MK III Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 26
- 4 Challenge Tokens
- 2 Base Tokens
- 4 Crime Tokens
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 29
- 2 Base Tokens
- 4 Crime Tokens
- 4 Research Tokens
Iron Spider Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 31
- 3 Challenge Tokens
- 3 Base Tokens
- 4 Crime Tokens
Velocity Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 33
- 4 Challenge Tokens
- 2 Backpack Tokens
- 2 Landmark Tokens
Spider Armor – MK IV Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 35
- 4 Challenge Tokens
- 4 Base Tokens
- 3 Landmark Tokens
Spirit Spider
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 37
- 6 Base Tokens
- 6 Challenge Tokens
- 6 Crime Tokens
Spider-Man 2099 White Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 39
- 4 Base Tokens
- 4 Challenge Tokens
- 4 Crime Tokens
Vintage Comic Book Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 41
- 4 Challenge Tokens
- 4 Backpack Tokens
- 4 Crime Tokens
Last Stand Suit
Unlocked with:
- Reach level 45
- 20 Crime Tokens
Anti-Ock Suit
Unlocked with:
- Complete the main story campaign
Undies Suit
Unlocked with:
- Complete the game 100% (All main missions, side missions, activities, and districts)
Homemade Suit
Unlocked with:
- Find all 55 backpacks around the city
Dark Suit
Unlocked with:
- Complete all Black Cat Stakeouts
ESU Suit
Unlocked with:
- Complete all 50 secret photo ops
Updated November 2018: We've added information on how to unlock the suits from the Silver Lining DLC.
