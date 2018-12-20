Spider-Man features 28 different suits for Peter to wear as he's stopping crime throughout the city. These range from iconic suits pulled straight from the comics to some funnier suits that Insomniac designed just for the game.

Most of them require you to level up within the game and earn tokens to unlock them. You can earn these by completing side activities like fighting crime, research tasks, and finding Peter's backpacks around the city. The remaining suits are gated behind specific story missions or completing 100% of every district.

Note: The name of one of the final suits you unlock can be considered a spoiler, however we have included it in this list.

Webbed Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Free with update as of 12/20/18

Aaron Aikman Armor Suit (Silver Lining)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete the first mission in Silver Lining

Cyborg Spider-Man Suit (Silver Lining)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete Silver Lining campaign

Into the Spider-Verse Suit (Silver Lining)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete all district activities in Silver Lining

Spider-Armor MK I Suit (Turf Wars)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete the first mission in Turf Wars

Iron Spider Armor Suit (Turf Wars)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete Turf Wars campaign

Spider-Clan Suit (Turf Wars)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete all district activities in Turf Wars

Resilient Suit (The Heist)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete the first mission in The Heist

Spider-UK Suit (The Heist)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete The Heist campaign

Scarlet Spider II Suit (The Heist)

Unlocked with:

  • Complete all district activities in The Heist

Advanced Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Complete 5th main story mission Something Old, Something New
  • 1 Backpack Token
  • 2 Crime Tokens

Classic Suit Damaged

This is the suit you start off the game with.

Classic Suit Repaired

Unlocked with:

  • Complete 5th main story mission Something Old, Something New
  • 2 Backpack Tokens
  • 2 Crime Tokens

Noir Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Complete 5th main story mission Something Old, Something New
  • 2 Backpack Tokens
  • 1 Base Token

Scarlet Spider Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 4
  • 3 Crime Tokens
  • 2 Landmark Tokens

Spider Armor – MK II Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 5
  • 1 Landmark Token
  • 1 Base Token
  • 2 Research Tokens (You must reach a certain point in the story in order to earn Research Tokens)

Secret War Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 7
  • 1 Base Token
  • 2 Backpack Tokens
  • 1 Research Token

Stark Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 9
  • 1 Base Token
  • 3 Crime Tokens
  • 1 Research Token

Negative Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 11
  • 2 Landmark Tokens
  • 1 Research Token
  • 1 Base Token

Electrically Insulated Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 13
  • 3 Crime Tokens
  • 1 Base Token
  • 1 Research Token

Spider-Punk Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 16
  • 2 Backpack Tokens
  • 3 Base Tokens
  • 2 Landmark Tokens

Wrestler Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 19
  • 2 Backpack Tokens
  • 2 Base Tokens
  • 2 Research Tokens

Fear Itself Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 21
  • 6 Challenge Tokens
  • 2 Base Tokens
  • 3 Research Tokens

Stealth "Big Time" Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 23
  • 4 Challenge Tokens
  • 2 Base Tokens
  • 3 Landmark Tokens

Spider Armor – MK III Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 26
  • 4 Challenge Tokens
  • 2 Base Tokens
  • 4 Crime Tokens

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 29
  • 2 Base Tokens
  • 4 Crime Tokens
  • 4 Research Tokens

Iron Spider Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 31
  • 3 Challenge Tokens
  • 3 Base Tokens
  • 4 Crime Tokens

Velocity Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 33
  • 4 Challenge Tokens
  • 2 Backpack Tokens
  • 2 Landmark Tokens

Spider Armor – MK IV Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 35
  • 4 Challenge Tokens
  • 4 Base Tokens
  • 3 Landmark Tokens

Spirit Spider

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 37
  • 6 Base Tokens
  • 6 Challenge Tokens
  • 6 Crime Tokens

Spider-Man 2099 White Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 39
  • 4 Base Tokens
  • 4 Challenge Tokens
  • 4 Crime Tokens

Vintage Comic Book Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 41
  • 4 Challenge Tokens
  • 4 Backpack Tokens
  • 4 Crime Tokens

Last Stand Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Reach level 45
  • 20 Crime Tokens

Anti-Ock Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Complete the main story campaign

Undies Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Complete the game 100% (All main missions, side missions, activities, and districts)

Homemade Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Find all 55 backpacks around the city

Dark Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Complete all Black Cat Stakeouts

ESU Suit

Unlocked with:

  • Complete all 50 secret photo ops

Updated NDecember 2018: We've added information on how to unlock the suits from the Silver Lining DLC.

