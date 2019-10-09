What you need to know Linksys Aware is a subscription service that notifies you about motion in your home.

It tracks motion using only the signal from the Linksys Velop Tri-band mesh system.

Subscriptions start at $2.99 per month, $24.99 per year.

If you have a Linksys VelopTri-Band AC2200 mesh system, you will be receiving an update that enables your system for Linksys' new Linksys Aware subscription service that can notify you about motion within your home. It can accomplish this without any additional hardware meaning you won't need to set up any cameras or motion sensors inside your home.

Linksys Aware uses the signal between the mesh points in your network to identify movement. In the app, available for Android and iOS, set up your system by identifying which level of motion for which you would like to recieve alerts. This can be helpful for reducing false positives caused by pets. The notifications may be set to on, off, or snooze. Linksys Aware Product Manager, Matthew Keasler said:

No longer will the router just be a device that enables Internet access in a home, it will be the cog that drives the smart home. Since Linksys is first-to-market, we anticipate playing a large role in that revolution."

Linksys Aware is the second subscription service for the Velop Tri-Band joining Linksys Shield, a security and parental control subscription. Linksys Aware is available for $2.99 per month or $24.99 per year with a 90 day free trial available. It's worth noting that this service does not integrate with existing smart home equipment and is not able to tell you the precise location of the motion, only that there was motion inside the Wi-Fi area.