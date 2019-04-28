As the days count down to May 7's Google I/O keynote, Android fans are hungry for any leaked information on the handsets Google is expected to unveil there: the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Well, Evan Blass, the tipster behind the leaked high-res render of the former, fueled that anticipation again this week after sharing another image of the Pixel 3a, this time in the color purple.
Other color variations for the new mid-range Pixel phones remain a mystery, but if purple's your favorite color then today's your lucky day. Though it seems a little too conveniently timed with the release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame — which has the incredibly purple baddie Thanos — if you ask me. The design's a light lavender accompanied by a green power button, a departure from the white Pixel 3a's orange one in the first leaked image.
In purple. pic.twitter.com/hgcC1V7zxK— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 26, 2019
From what we know about the Pixel 3a so far, it's expected to feature a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 and some hefty bezels compared to the regular Pixel 3. Though it makes sense given that the top bezel houses a single front-facing camera and speaker grill. This complements a single rear camera on the back of the phone that's rumored to be every bit as spectacular as that of the Pixel 3. Fans of other phones in the Pixel can also expect the return of the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as a plastic design instead of glass.
As for a price point, that's still up in the air, unfortunately. Speculators estimate in the $400 to $500 range, but official details remain sparse until Google's conference next month. But if Marvel lovers managed to wait this long for a new Avengers, I have faith Android fans can match — if not exceed — their tenacity.
Our pick
Google Pixel 3
The Pixel 3's standout cameras on both the back and front set it apart from other smartphones, making it well worth the high price point. While not a huge departure from its predecessor, its excellent performance and display more than makes up for it.