As the days count down to May 7's Google I/O keynote, Android fans are hungry for any leaked information on the handsets Google is expected to unveil there: the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Well, Evan Blass, the tipster behind the leaked high-res render of the former, fueled that anticipation again this week after sharing another image of the Pixel 3a, this time in the color purple.

Other color variations for the new mid-range Pixel phones remain a mystery, but if purple's your favorite color then today's your lucky day. Though it seems a little too conveniently timed with the release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame — which has the incredibly purple baddie Thanos — if you ask me. The design's a light lavender accompanied by a green power button, a departure from the white Pixel 3a's orange one in the first leaked image.