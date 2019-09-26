While The Last of Us Part II finally has a release date and fans everywhere are excited, there's an odd bit of news coming out. According to USGamer, The Last of Us Part II will not feature multiplayer at all. USgamer first learned this information in an interview at the recent media event, then had the new re-confirmed to them in an email from Sony PR.

This news directly contradicts previous statements from the game's co-directors. Co-director Anthony Newman told Gamespot in 2018 that "Factions is coming back." Co-director Kurt Margenau added "Multiplayer is coming back. We're not going to talk details yet about what form that takes, but we can confirm there will be multiplayer." Polygon was given similar information, with Newman stating to the outlet that "There is going to be multiplayer with the game," as well as "We're really excited to share details about it, but that's going to be at a later date."

In the original game, there was a multiplayer mode called Factions, which tasked players with working with either the Hunters or the Fireflies. While it wasn't the game's selling point, it attracted a fair audience and group of fans who loved the stealthy, brutal nature of the online mode.

We'll keep you updated on any new developments in this story. In the meanwhile, if you'd like to learn more about the game, our own Brandon Russell got to play a couple of hours at a recent media event and wrote up his impressions here. The Last of Us Part II is set to release excusively on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.