The Las Vegas Raiders head to the Gillette Stadium looking to protect their undefeated record - but will the Patriots bounce back following an agonizing defeat. Read on for full details on how to watch Raiders vs Patriots, no matter where you are in the world.
The Raiders got off to a flyer at their home in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football, seeing off the New Orleans Saints 34-24.
Key to that victory was a strong performance from quarterback Derek Carr who threw for 282 yards, notching up three touchdowns and no interceptions. Josh Jacobs also made a big mark, adding 88 yards on the ground in the win, though the running back is a major doubt for this match-up after sitting out training on Thursday with a hip injury.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be looking to rally his troops after his side's demoralizing capitulation to the Seattle Seahawks on the road - New England's first loss in the post-Tom Brady era.
Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 397 yards, claiming one touchdown and one interception while clocking up 47 yards and two more scores on the ground in the 35-30 loss, but will lament not taking a last-gasp chance to win the game in the final seconds of play.
The Patriots' managed to give up almost 430 yards of offense to the Seahawks, and they'll need to tighten up here against a Raiders side building momentum. Despite mounting doubts over their defense, the Patriots remain the favorite with bookies to come through here with a home win.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots live stream for Sunday's game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.
Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots online in the U.S.
Sunday's match is set to be broadcast on CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and there's also the option of subscribing on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month with a seven-day FREE trial currently being offered to new users.
CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday's match at Gillette Stadium for free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this Raiders vs Patriots fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular-season game in Canada.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
