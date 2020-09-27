The Las Vegas Raiders head to the Gillette Stadium looking to protect their undefeated record - but will the Patriots bounce back following an agonizing defeat. Read on for full details on how to watch Raiders vs Patriots, no matter where you are in the world.

The Raiders got off to a flyer at their home in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football, seeing off the New Orleans Saints 34-24.

Key to that victory was a strong performance from quarterback Derek Carr who threw for 282 yards, notching up three touchdowns and no interceptions. Josh Jacobs also made a big mark, adding 88 yards on the ground in the win, though the running back is a major doubt for this match-up after sitting out training on Thursday with a hip injury.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be looking to rally his troops after his side's demoralizing capitulation to the Seattle Seahawks on the road - New England's first loss in the post-Tom Brady era.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 397 yards, claiming one touchdown and one interception while clocking up 47 yards and two more scores on the ground in the 35-30 loss, but will lament not taking a last-gasp chance to win the game in the final seconds of play.

The Patriots' managed to give up almost 430 yards of offense to the Seahawks, and they'll need to tighten up here against a Raiders side building momentum. Despite mounting doubts over their defense, the Patriots remain the favorite with bookies to come through here with a home win.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots live stream for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

