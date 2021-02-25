What you need to know
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to PS4 and PS5.
- Gameplay shows new locations, enemies, and Kena's attacks.
- It releases on August 24, 2021.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ember Lab. In today's PlayStation State of Play, we got a new look at the gameplay, which showed off new locations, never-before-seen enemies, and Kena's attacks.
So what is Kena: Bridge of Spirits about anyway? Kena is a spirit guide whose magical abilities allow her to help the deceased move onto the spirit world. She's there to help spirits suffering grief or some kind of unfinished business in this life make their way to the spirit world. Kena also has a large scar stemming from her hand to her shoulder. Players will learn more about her traumatic past as the story progresses.
Her main weapon in this journey is a magical staff that can land light to heavy attacks and can even transform into a bow and shoot blue arrows of light. As with most PS5 games, this one takes advantage of the DualSense's haptic feedback so players can feel the tension while drawing the bow or doing other things throughout the game. Kena travels around during her story and uses the main village as a central hub to reach these other destinations.
She is joined my small spirits called the Rot you can assist her in battle or distract enemies.
The game releases for PS4 and PS5 on August 24, 2021.
