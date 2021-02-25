Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ember Lab. In today's PlayStation State of Play, we got a new look at the gameplay, which showed off new locations, never-before-seen enemies, and Kena's attacks.

So what is Kena: Bridge of Spirits about anyway? Kena is a spirit guide whose magical abilities allow her to help the deceased move onto the spirit world. She's there to help spirits suffering grief or some kind of unfinished business in this life make their way to the spirit world. Kena also has a large scar stemming from her hand to her shoulder. Players will learn more about her traumatic past as the story progresses.