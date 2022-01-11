This week, we report on Sony's unveiling of the PlayStation VR2, which looks to ready to compete with the full VR market. A new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off gameplay for the upcoming game, and there are rumor that Mario Kart 9 is on the way.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- PS5 VR is officially called PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) | Android Central
- PlayStation VR2 appears ready to compete with the full VR market. That's bad news for Windows Mixed Reality. | Windows Central
- New Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off gameplay | iMore
- Mario Kart 9 currently being developed with a "twist", says insider | iMore
