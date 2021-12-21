Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Ubisoft has announced a Splinter Cell remake, and sales of FFXIV have been suspended due to server issues. The team also chime in on NFTs in the video game industry, the latest Nintendo news, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

Fitbit Charge 5 review: From basic band to pseudo smartwatch
smartwatch lite

Fitbit Charge 5 review: From basic band to pseudo smartwatch

The Charge 5 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, and it's easily the company's best band yet. It's been updated to reflect Fitbit's new design language as seen on the Luxe, Versa 3, and Sense, and it features some of its most advanced health sensors. Even though it's Fitbit's most expensive fitness band ever, we still think you should consider this device over most Android smartwatches.

Every PS5 video game delay in 2021 — and their upcoming release dates
Patience is a virtue

Every PS5 video game delay in 2021 — and their upcoming release dates

Throughout 2020, many high-profile games were delayed due to COVID-19. And the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2021. But unfortunately, as we enter fall, expect a lot more delays. So we compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022. Here's what you can expect!

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2021
Pro Protection Perfection

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2021

If you're looking for Google Pixel 6 Pro cases, you might be wondering why it's so hard to find them this year. Well, we know why they're so hard to find — and the best cases you can buy right now.