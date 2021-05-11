There are plenty of games I would love to play but don't for a number of reasons. Maybe I don't like the genre. Maybe it's just too difficult for me to make any meaningful progress. And maybe, despite the trailers looking incredibly interesting, I just find the actual gameplay boring. The worst reason of all, though, is that a game is scary. I want so badly to be into horror games, but I just can't do it. This has made me feel left out over the years as social media gravitates toward the next big horror thing — whatever it may be — and I've never felt it so much as now that Resident Evil Village is out.

From the moment Lady Dimistrecu was revealed, I knew I was going to have a problem. It's oddly heartwarming to see the gaming community come together and joke around with Tall Vampire Lady memes, and I knew I wasn't going to be able to experience it fully when the game came out. While I continue to retweet memes and videos, it almost feels like I can't participate because I'm merely a bystander watching everyone else have fun.

It's hard for me to explain how I love the idea of horror more than horror itself. The themes and designs are engaging, and there's often a focus on mortality and death that's fascinating. I'm drawn, no pun intended, to macabre art. Halloween is my favorite holiday if you can believe it. The gothic motifs in Resident Evil Village are calling to me. But I can barely make it through a trailer without closing my eyes.

I've been trying to hype myself up, so to speak, in order to play it. I thought I could maybe make it through some of the more action-oriented sections, despite knowing any tense moments would leave me clutching the controller and wanting to pause the game. When I was informed of a section in a dollhouse with a grotesque baby, however, I made the mistake of looking it up on YouTube to see how scary it actually was. I would like to erase my memory of it now and request my coworkers pay for my ensuing therapy.