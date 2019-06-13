The Google Play Store is home to a wealth of digital content, including some truly excellent paid apps and games. However, it's also filled with titles that aren't all that they're cracked up to be. In those cases when you pay for an app/game that isn't what you were expecting, you have the option to return it and get a refund.

This is one of the Play Store's best policies, and previously, getting your money back took as little as 15 minutes. Unfortunately, thanks to a policy change, you'll now have to wait up to four days.

On the official support page for Google Play refunds, it now states: