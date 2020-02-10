Back in August 2019, Sony made waves when it announced that it had bought Insomniac Games, a studio that long had ties to PlayStation. We now know exactly how much that deal cost Sony. According to an SEC filing (Securities and Exchange Commission) that was first pointed out by Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, Sony purchased Insomniac Games for $229 million USD, which was mostly in cash.

$229 million isn't a small amount, especially when made mostly in cash on-hand however, it's certainly not an unsusual number. Electronic Arts acquired Respawn Entertainment in 2017 for $315 million, with a $140 million bonus being possible. Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 13 million copies and is the best-selling superhero game of all time. This no doubt had a strong affect on the relationship between Insomniac Games and PlayStation, making both parties more agreeable to an acquisition.

With the PlayStation 5 on the way later this year, it'll be interesting to see what Insomniac Games is working on next, now that it is a part of the Sony Worldwide Studios family, which comprises 13 game development studios and some additional support teams.

Sony's acquisition of Insomniac Games is a boon to its worldwide studios and first-party portfolio