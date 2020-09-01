What you need to know
- Ubisoft Quebec has been working on a game called Gods & Monsters that is based on Greek mythology.
- Ubisoft quietly confirmed today that the game's name has been changed to Immortals Fenyx Rising.
- The reason for this name change is unknown.
- Immortals Fenyx Rising will be featured at Ubisoft Forward on September 10.
For currently unknown reasons, Ubisoft has changed the name of its upcoming title Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising. This game, which is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, was first announced back at E3 2019. It will be shown off during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10.
This name change was confirmed by the change on the official Twitter account for the game.
See you September 10th! #UbiForward— Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) September 1, 2020
Several key Ubisoft executives have departed the company or have been fired after allegations of abuse and sexual harassment arose.
Back when it was first revealed, this game was shown to based on Greek mythology, with a hero would collect aid from the gods in a quest to defeat Typhon. Immortals Fenyx Rising is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4 and Stadia.
