For currently unknown reasons, Ubisoft has changed the name of its upcoming title Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising. This game, which is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, was first announced back at E3 2019. It will be shown off during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10.

This name change was confirmed by the change on the official Twitter account for the game.

See you September 10th! #UbiForward — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) September 1, 2020

Back when it was first revealed, this game was shown to based on Greek mythology, with a hero would collect aid from the gods in a quest to defeat Typhon. Immortals Fenyx Rising is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4 and Stadia.